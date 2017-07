A young French woman rides her horse along with the pack of riders during the sixth stage of the 2017 Tour de France cycling race over 216 kilometers between Vesoul and Troyes on Thursday. Marcel Kittel of Germany won his second stage of this year's Tour, having also won the second stage on Sunday. Frenchman Arnaud Demare was second with Andre Greipel of Germany third as reigning champion Chris Froome og Great Britain retained his race lead. Photo: IC