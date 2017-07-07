United to sign Lukaku?

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a 75 million pound ($97 million) deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.



Lukaku had been United's No.1 target for next season, the source said. United will not now be pursuing any interest in Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.



There had been much speculation that the Belgian international would return to Chelsea, which he joined in 2011.



Last season Lukaku became the first Everton player since Bob Latchford to score 25 goals in two consecutive seasons in all competitions.





