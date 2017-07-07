Iborra joins Leicester

Leicester City said Thursday their signing of Vicente Iborra from Sevilla would be a four-year deal and they had agreed terms, with the fee reported to be in the region of 12 million euros ($13.7 million).



Sevilla announced Tuesday that they had agreed to sell their 29-year-old captain to the 2015-16 Premier League champions. Iborra has become a firm favorite with fans in southern Spain, making 172 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 30 goals and playing a major part of three successive Europa League triumphs.



Iborra becomes Leicester City's second signing of the summer, following the addition of Harry Maguire from Hull City last month.





