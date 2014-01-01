Rooney return to Everton makes sense for all involved

They often tell you that you should "never go back" in soccer, and the pundits are saying it now about Wayne Rooney and what appears to be his impending return to boyhood club Everton after 13 years down the road at Old Trafford. The return of the prodigal son is being cast as a fairy tale, but it's one that may turn into a nightmare.



But why? Why can't it just be a "good bit of business," another saying that gets a lot of outings at this time of year? From Manchester United's point of view, even if they waive a transfer fee or have to contribute to his wages as part of a loan deal, they get rid of a player who no longer fits in the manager's first-team plans but commands one of the highest wages at the club. It also stops Rooney enacting an extra-year option on his contract next summer that would mean two more years with him as one of the highest earners.



From Everton's side, they bring back a player with a point to prove and lots more soccer in him if Ronald Koeman can manage him correctly. For all the talk that he doesn't fit the Dutchman's system, Rooney should still score goals given a run in the team and Everton will need plenty of them to replace Romelu Lukaku, who may well be going the other way down the M62 to replace Rooney at Old Trafford.



Rooney will have to agree to a pay cut, even with Everton smashing their wage structure to bring him back to Goodison Park. But he won't have to move from his home in the northwest of England, and it won't go against his statement at the end of last season that he would not sign for a Premier League team other than the two he has already played for.



Many took that to mean he was going for a payday in ­China, a move that seemed unlikely for any number of reasons, or would follow former England teammates Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard to the US. A return to his boyhood club seems much more in keeping with what we know of Rooney.



He fell out of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans as the season wore on and in turn lost his England place, but he handled both with the grace befitting a captain of club and country. Despite this, Rooney still managed to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton's record as United's leading goal scorer just as he had for England.



He will want to add to his goals for his country and win back his place in Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the World Cup. We are too quick to forget that Rooney is only 31, pointing out his relative decline over the last few years, the shape he's in and that he has played at the top level for so long.



Maybe he was written off too soon. A return to his hometown club, trust from the manager and game time could see Rooney make them all eat their words. If he does, then he will become one of soccer's great two-club men.



The author is a Shanghai-based writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

