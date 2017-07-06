Hero or villain?

New signing John Terry of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground on Monday in Birmingham, England. Photo: CFP

John Terry's signing for Aston Villa came as a surprise to many and has not gone down with all Villa fans, given the player's controversial past, but it could prove to be a very shrewd move for the Championship club.



After 22 years at Chelsea, Terry has signed on a one-year deal at Villa Park. He said that part of his motivation was not wanting to play against his ­former club, but he may face a dilemma next ­summer if his signing goes to plan. His contract has an option for another 12 months and most ­bookmakers have Villa as the favorites for promotion, a stance that has only been consolidated since the former England and Chelsea captain joined their ranks.



He has a history with his new club, having made his Chelsea debut against them back in 1998 in a League Cup tie and another memorable incident where the home fans chanted "Let him die" as he left the Villa Park pitch on a stretcher - a story Terry recounted during his unveiling as a Villa player. He hopes to win over those fans and the reaction to his signing would suggest that he might have already done so. He has clearly been made welcome by his teammates, with video of him singing "Stand By Me" at his club initiation and his first Villa training session in Portugal doing the rounds on social media, while the management made it very clear that they wanted him, to the point where Terry taking the captaincy has been discussed.



Future manager



The move reunites Terry with Steve Round. Villa's director of football was Steve McLaren's assistant as England manager when Terry was captain of his country and the pair worked well together. Round was influential in Terry's signing, as was Steve Bruce. "I looked up to Steve Bruce as a player," Terry said, "and as a manager I'm looking to come in and learn from him." Management is on Terry's mind. He has said that if he does go into management then he aspires to the Chelsea job, although he also acknowledged that he won't be able to walk into the Stamford Bridge hot seat as his first role. Bruce has suggested to his new signing that he might be a ­future manager of Villa, which would be a valuable step on the road for Terry's managerial dreams.



Before the 36-year-old follows in the footsteps of Bruce making the transition from title-winning defender to manager, he has to guide the club back to the Premier League on the pitch. History may be on his and Villa's side: There have been previous examples of a player convinced to drop down a division by a big club and inspiring them to promotion and beyond.



Mackay model







Derby County's signing of Dave Mackay in 1968 is perhaps the closest comparison to Terry's arrival at Villa. The Scottish midfielder was 33 years old and was a club legend at Tottenham Hotspur. Derby manager Brian Clough convinced Mackay to join him at the Baseball Ground as he looked to restore the midlands side to their former glories. The Scotsman immediately repaid Clough's faith and his 5,000 pound ($6,500) transfer fee as he captained the club to the Second Division title. Playing as a ­sweeper, he was also joint winner of the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year title (which he shared with Manchester City's Tony Book) along the way. The side finished fourth on their return to the First Division and ninth the following season with Mackay an ever present. Derby then won the title for the first time in 88 years but Mackay had left for Swindon Town to become player-­manager. However, Mackay did return to the Baseball Ground in 1973 when he succeeded Clough as manager and guided the team to the 1974-75 league title.



Strachan success



Terry would do well to follow in the footsteps of another Scotsman that was influential to restoring one of the country's sleeping giants to the top flight.



Gordon Strachan left Manchester United in 1989 and dropped down a division to join Howard Wilkinson's Leeds United. The midfielder was on the wrong side of 30 but an immediate hit as he captained the Elland Road side to the Second ­Division title in his first campaign. Strachan helped Leeds to a fourth-place finish on their return to the First Division and was named FWA Footballer of the Year. The following season, the last before the division was rebranded as the Premier League, Leeds were champions of England and the 35-year-old Strachan was at the heart of that success. He then went on to a successful managerial career and is currently in charge of his country.



Since Leeds won the title, both Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City have proved that it is still possible for newly promoted teams to become champions in the Premier League and that should inspire Villa should they achieve their goal of promotion. Meanwhile, on an individual level, Terry can look at the example of Paul McGrath as a benchmark for an older central defender arriving at Villa Park.



The Ireland international had long struggled with injuries, mental health issues and alcoholism but played the best football of his ­career at Villa after signing for them on the eve of his 30th birthday in 1989. He may not have guided the club to the title but he took them to a second-place finish in 1992-93 and lifted the League Cup in the following season and in 1995-96.



Villa have not won a trophy since but a return to the Premier League would be seen as a success. If Terry can help ensure that, then regardless of what may happen in a possible second season, he will have enhanced his already glittering reputation as a player and endear himself to the Villa Park faithful.