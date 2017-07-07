China-US relations should not be held 'hostage'

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/7 8:27:18





Some US media outlets have been biased in how they have regarded the Korean Peninsula topic as the only prioritized agenda issue concerning the Xi-Trump meeting. If the China-US relationship is focused solely at the Korean Peninsula issue, the conclusion drawn from that perspective could be a distorted one. Media organizations from a world superpower such as the US are experienced and well-informed, and should have a broader vision on global issues.



Beijing and Washington share a common responsibility in developing Sino-US relations in a steady manner because the bilateral ties in place involve multiple interests that deeply connect the two countries and have a far-reaching effect on the world.



It serves the best interests of China and the US, as well as the world at large, for both countries' top leaders and administrations to maintain a broad strategic vision. US media outlets should not exaggerate the



It is not a practical nor realistic attitude to think that China is capable of single-handedly solving the North Korea nuclear issue. The US and South Korea have been increasing its military threat against North Korea for years, a maneuver that has remained ineffective in changing Pyongyang's nuclear weapon ambitions. It is nothing more than diplomatic rhetoric to say that solving the North Korea nuclear issue is only a "step" away, while suggesting at the same time that this missing “step” involves further sanctions from China on Pyongyang. It is mere rhetoric to cover mistakes in Washington's long-running policy toward North Korea.



Beijing and Washington need to sit down and talk in order to find a solution for the North Korea nuclear issue, and they need to do it from the perspective of China-US relations overall, rather than pre-judging the relationship over one issue. This would be a more realistic and practical way of not putting the cart before the horse. From China's experience, such discussions would better serve the entire long-term interests of both parties.



The North Korea nuclear issue is a very thorny and tough one to solve. The drastic uncertainty in finding a solution should not directly influence any future prospects involving China-US relations. Should anyone consider it a dice roll in this area, then please keep in mind that such games lack seriousness and truthfulness. The China-US relationship comes with its own unique logic, similar to powerful and unspoken rules. The risks of breaking such rules are much higher than staying in line with them.



Some friction between China and the US has been placed under the spotlight by US media outlets in the recent weeks. Perhaps these media agencies were hoping to make Trump look bad because such friction does have a small-scale impact on the steady China-US relationship, especially after the Xi-Trump meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.



It is sincerely hoped for that the upcoming Xi-Trump meeting at the G20 summit will further stabilize the relationship between the two super-powers, while preventing small-scale rumblings from becoming something much larger and unmanageable. This sincere wish is not only supported by the interests of China alone. Washington can easily find that a stable China-US relationship is also the best option in realizing the interests of the US.



China is a nation that carries with it a long tradition of being reserved and modest. The Chinese are not good at demanding 120 percent at the negotiating table for the purposes of only achieving 80 percent of the desired goal. As history has already proven, whenever the Chinese take a different side from its foreign counterpart, it is often the foreign party that assumes the aggressive position. However, the Chinese are also well-known for being steady and consistent as they typically remain in line with their principles while not yielding to the unreasonable demands of others.



Most Chinese truly wish for the heathy development of China-US relations. Unfortunately many are now baffled by the grumblings and accusations that have been coming from the US. Such accusations include claiming that Beijing is lack of effort in solving the North Korea nuclear issue, that Beijing is trying to challenge the US in Asia, and that China is bullying its small neighboring countries.



Such accusations go against the attitude and feelings of the Chinese, and have subsequently left the nation confused. Does the US really mean what it has been saying and misinterpret the actions of China? Or does the US say such things intentionally so as to achieve a greater purpose?



When it comes to the North Korea nuclear issue, the Chinese feel the great painstaking efforts their country has taken to break the impasse. In contrast, the US has yet to take any concrete steps to solve this issue, except staging military exercises or bolstering its long-existing military presence in the Asian region. Chinese people will not allow its government to be the "minesweepers" for the US government.



The G20 summit has gained a great deal of attention because of global issues such as an economic slowdown, terrorism, and climate change. Such threats pose severe challenges to the world. China and the US need to further enhance its cooperation in order to remain in line with the major trends and tides of the day. As the Chinese saying goes, "People cannot beat the trend." Staying connected and focused on important world trends can not only make the China-US relationship easier to maintain, but also make it more fruitful.







