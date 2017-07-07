Zambian leader allays fears over state of public emergency proclamation

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday tried to dispel fears that his decision to invoke constitutional power to proclaim state of public emergency will result in the curtailing of people's rights.



During a televised address on Wednesday night, the Zambian leader announced the invocation of the emergency powers following the destruction to public properties, saying the events were not mere acts of spontaneous criminality but premeditated and could have serious socio-economic consequences if left unchecked.



The proclamation will have to be approved by parliament within seven days and the lawmakers will determine for how long the emergency state will last.



But some stakeholders have questioned the proclamation, saying it will result in the infringement of people's rights.



While acknowledging that some regulations will be put in place to regulate certain conducts, the Zambian leader said the move was meant to curb lawlessness and enhance the powers of the police to conduct their work.



"I want to assure the public that the invocation of the power was not meant to harass people or perceived opponents in the political arena but to curb the ever-growing lawlessness we have seen in the recent past," he said during an interactive session with journalists at State House.



"I have already stated that I am not going to disrupt ordinary life, normal life in the manner that we are used to," he added.



The government, he said, will not make blanket regulations to curtail the movement of people or to clamp down on the media.



The Zambian leader has since appealed to citizens not to fear or panic but to go about their lives.



He further said that if the situation in the country will not change, he will be forced to declare a state of emergency.



The Zambian leader further assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and investors that the proclamation was meant to ensure a stable and predictable economic environment.



Zambia, which has enjoyed relative peace in recent years, has seen rising political tension following the disputed general elections held in August last year.



The situation has worsened following the arrest of leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who has been charged with treason.



The country has recorded several public property damage cases, including fires, with the government linking the damages to politics.

