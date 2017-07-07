French lawmakers approves gov't extension of state of emergency

French parliament on Thursday extended the country's state of emergency to Nov. 1 to cope with high terror risks.
With overwhelming support, lawmakers gave the green light to the government to prolong the state of emergency aimed at empowering police to conduct house searches and arrest presumed terrorist suspects.
"This will translate into concrete results to continue the fight against terrorism, to ensure the protection of the French. Freedom and security do not conflict with each other," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told the parliament.
"When you strengthen security, you don't take away civil liberties. You preserve them, and sometimes you enhance them," he added.
The emergency rules were imposed in the wake of the November 2015 deadly terror incident in which a group of armed attackers stormed restaurants, a theater hall and a soccer stadium, killing 130 people. Five extensions of the measure have taken place since.
The status offers more power to arrest presumed terrorists without judicial warrants.
Presenting the government's five-year plan, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday warned that more terrorist attacks are expected.
He pledged to improve the "effectiveness of legislative arsenal against terrorism, under the strict control of judges."
Shortly after he occupied the Elysee Palace, President Emmanuel Macron
set up a new body including all the country's intelligences services to better coordinate response to terror risks.