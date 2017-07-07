CPC official stresses culture's role in economic development

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday called for the integration of culture and economic development. Liu Qibao
, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a visit to northwest China's Gansu Province.
According to Liu, who is also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, cultural development is crucial to economic development and poverty alleviation, and meets people's cultural needs.
More and better cultural service centers should be set up, Liu said.
Taking advantage of the Belt and Road
Initiative, China should seek deeper international cultural exchanges, as well as showcase Chinese culture on the international stage, he continued.
The protection and utilization of cultural relics should be improved, Liu added.
Moreover, Liu stressed the significance of the socialist core values, suggesting setting some of more widely accepted moral values as legal norms.