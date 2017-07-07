Russia's Kh-101 missiles used in Syria show high reliability: Putin

Russia's newest Kh-101 cruise missiles used in anti-terror strikes in Syria showed a high degree of reliability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.



"The application of this missile showed a very high degree of reliability. This is really the most modern weapon, with high-precision and high-power, and a decent range of 4,500 kilometers," Putin told a meeting of the Commission on Military Technical Cooperation of Russia with Foreign States, according to a transcript posted on the Kremlin's website.



Russian strategic Tu-95 missile carriers struck terrorist targets in Syria using Kh-101 cruise missiles from a distance of around 1,000 km, destroying three large stockpiles of weapons and ammunition as well as a terrorist command post on the border of provinces of Hama and Homs, Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.



Putin said that armaments of this level should be at the center of manufacturing of the defense ministry and defense enterprises.



Highlighting the use of Russian weapons in anti-terror fights in Syria, the president underlined the importance of analyzing combat experience in the Middle East country to develop its first-class modern weapons.



"Russian weapons are demonstrating reliability and great opportunities during the anti-terror operation in Syria ... It is necessary to carefully analyze this combat experience both for the modernization of existing systems and for the development of promising types of military products," he said.



The Kh-101 is the latest Russian strategic air-launched cruise missile, manufactured using modern technologies to reduce radar visibility.

