Xi meets German SPD leader on bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Martin Schulz, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany, in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is willing to make concerted efforts with Germany to continuously lift bilateral relations to new heights.During a meeting with Martin Schulz, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany, Xi said both China and Germany, as two major economies in the world and influential major countries in international affairs, have achieved significant development in bilateral relations since they established diplomatic ties 45 years ago.The two countries have not only forged a comprehensive strategic partnership, but also remained at the forefront of China-Europe cooperation, he added.Calling his visit a success with substantial results, he said a new development path has been mapped out for deepening the partnership, adding that China always regards and develops its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective.Xi also spoke highly of the SPD's contribution to the development of China-Germany relations, noting the important and distinctive role played by party-to-party contacts in developing bilateral ties.The Chinese president, also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said China is ready to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with the SPD at various levels, so as to jointly make contributions to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.For his part, Schulz said Germany attaches great importance to China's role in global affairs, adding that the SPD has been for decades committed to developing a good relationship with the CPC and boosting the two countries' friendly cooperation.The SPD always sticks to the one-China policy, he said.Schulz added that the SDP would like to intensify exchanges with the CPC under the new circumstances, so as to contribute to pushing forward the development of Germany-China relations.Xi arrived in Berlin Tuesday for his second state visit to Germany, aiming to cement ties with this major country of Europe.