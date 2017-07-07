China to build up to 20 marine economy demonstration zones by 2020

Source:people.cn Published: 2017/7/7





Sixty-percent of China’s economy relies on foreign trade, and 90 percent of the country’s foreign trade is transported by sea. The plan is based on China’s strategic need to build the country into a strong maritime power and to expand China’s emerging "blue economy."



According to Fang Jianmeng, vice director of the SOA, the country needs to strengthen its maritime economic strength and increase its international influence, and rely on the maritime economy to boost the growth of its coastal regions.



The plan stresses innovation, requiring the country to inject new dynamics into traditional industries with new technologies and methods. Scientific and technological innovation should be enhanced and new driving forces, such as marine biological medicine, seawater desalination, modern marine services, and other newly emerging industries, should be fostered to boost the maritime economy.



The plan called for special attention to be paid to protecting marine ecology and environment, which are valuable natural resources for the development of fishing and tourism industries.



During the 13th Five-Year Plan, China will build 10 to 20 marine economy demonstration zones in order to explore how to best optimize the layout of maritime economy, construct modern marine industry systems, strengthen ocean-related infrastructure, improve marine public service systems, build a blue eco-security shield, and innovate marine administration systems.

