Trump discuss energy security, NATO during visit to Poland

Energy security, the Three Seas Initiative and NATO's role were major issues raised during US President Donald Trump
's visit to Poland on Thursday.
Trump arrived in the Polish capital on Wednesday and held a series of events on Thursday, including meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
During a joint press conference held with Duda, Trump confirmed Poland was a US ally and friend and acknowledged the role of NATO in avoiding conflicts. He also praised Poland as one of the few countries fulfilling their financial obligations and commitments and called on NATO countries to bear the adequate costs. He said the West must show "the will to survive."
During the Three Seas summit, Trump underlined US support for the initiative, declared more access to energy markets, fewer barriers and assured that the United States would never use energy to exert pressure on these countries.
The Three Seas Initiative is a joint idea of the presidents of Poland and Croatia, which seeks to strengthen ties among countries between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic Seas. It brings together 12 countries in Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Balkans, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania and Austria.
During the speech at Krasinskich Square, which wound up Trump's visit to Poland, he stated that Poland and the United States stand side-by-side in mutual defense commitment. Trump also emphasized that strong Poland was "a blessing to a strong Europe, and strong Europe is a blessing to strong West."
He called on Europe to do more to demonstrate that it believes in its future and to invest money to secure its position.
For his part, Polish President Duda thanked his US counterpart for the visit, which he said highlighted the alliance between Poland and the United States. The topics discussed during the meeting of the two leaders included regional security, presence of American soldiers in Poland, tightening economic cooperation and US LNG transports.
Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz also announced on Thursday morning a deal signed with the United States, concerning the purchase of Patriot missiles.
Meanwhile, a large group of people protested against Trump's climate policy, with the protesters carrying banners saying "global catastrophe","down with Trump" and "there is no planet B".
Greenpeace activists illuminated the Palace of Culture and Science with words "No Trump Yes Paris".
Trump is next headed for Hamburg, Germany, where he will attend the G20
summit.