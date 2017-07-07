Turkey deports 5,000 terror suspects: Erdogan

Turkey has so far deported 5,000 suspected terrorists and banned 53,000 from entering the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.



Speaking at a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Erdogan said suspected terrorists from South Asia were among the thousands deported from Turkey.



He stressed that Turkey will continue its "determination in the fight against foreign terrorist fighters."



"We have to prevent Islamic State terrorists, who were removed from the territories they occupied, from posing a threat to my country or to the source countries," Erdogan was quoted by local Dogan News Agency as saying.



The Turkish president also said the main agenda at the meeting was security cooperation and the struggle against terror.



"We are entering a very critical phase in which we need to maximize the sharing of intelligence and have to be much more careful," he said.

