Palestinian president arrives in Tunis on official visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Tunisia late Thursday afternoon, on an official visit till this Saturday at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi.



According to the Tunisian presidency, the Palestinian president will discuss with the Tunisian leaders to launch bilateral cooperation between the two countries in addition to the latest developments in the Palestinian affair.



Abbas will hold talks with Caid Essebsi as well as the Head of the National Unity Government Youssef Chahed and the President of the Assembly of People's Representatives Mohamed Ennaceur.



During his stay in Tunisia, the head of the Palestinian authority will also preside over the Tunisian-Palestinian medical day.

