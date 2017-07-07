Belarusian president calls for partnership relations with US

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday called for full-fledged partnership relations with the United States, local media reported.



"Over the past two or three years, a certain level of political trust between the two countries has been restored," Lukashenko said at a meeting with a US Congressional delegation in Minsk.



The Belarusian leader said that the previous decade was a period of missed opportunities for relations between the two countries.



Lukashenko expressed hope that the new US administration's foreign policy toward Belarus will be formulated soon, adding that the two countries should continue dialogue on sensitive topics in a constructive manner.

