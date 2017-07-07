Rockets Sign Chinese Player Zhou Qi

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced on Thursday that the team has signed Chinese player Zhou Qi.
"I want to thank the Rockets family for giving me such a great opportunity playing in NBA," said Zhou. "It's a great honor for me to follow the path left behind by NBA legend Yao Ming here in the Rockets."
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. "We feel Zhou Qi has the potential to become the best Chinese player since Yao Ming," said Morey. "We're excited to have him join the Rockets and will continue to develop his talents with our coaches and training staff."
Zhou was selected No. 43 overall in the 2016 draft by the Rockets but decided to remain in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league for a year. He will come to the Rockets 15 years after the franchise drafted Chinese legend Yao Ming with the No. 1 overall pick.
Zhou (7-1, 210), 21, led the Xinjiang
Flying Tigers to the CBA title last season.
He averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.6% from the field. He was also named the CBA Defensive Player of the Year last season.