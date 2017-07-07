Morocco says 176 detained over protests in northeastern region

The Moroccan government said on Thursday that 176 people have been detained over protests shaking the northeastern region since last October.



The figure was revealed by the government Spokesman Mustapha El Khalfi during a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.



El Khalfi said the 120 are set to face trial and 56 still under investigation.



In mid-June, a court in the city of Al Hoceima sentenced 25 demonstrators to 18 months in jail.



The protesters and rights groups call for the immediate release of the arrested, while the government insists on the independence of the justice.



The situation in Al Hoceima has been tense since October 2016, when fish vendor Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death after climbing into a rubbish lorry to retrieve his swordfish confiscated by police.



The demand for justice for Fikri in the northeastern region has evolved into a major grassroots movement to request greater government investment to create more jobs.



Morocco has not witnessed any protests of this size since the pro-democracy demonstrations during the Arab spring in 2011.

