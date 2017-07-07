Explosion occurs in steel factory in south France: report

A molten metal furnace exploded on Thursday evening in the steel factory Ascometal in Fos-sud-Mer, a southern French town, with two people slightly injured, local media reported.



The explosion, which was not followed by fire, took place around 8:30 p.m. local time, said the radio France bleu.



About 13 people were involved, with two of them slightly injured and the 11 others unharmed, said the journal Le Parisien, quoting firefighters.



These two people were shocked when the explosion occurred, and one of them had a noise impact, added the same source.



According to Jean-Marc Senateur, sub-prefect of Istres who went to the site, "it is a phenomenon of condensation. The explosion is purely accidental."

