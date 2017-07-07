Microsoft reportedly to cut thousands of job, most outside US

American software giant Microsoft Corporation reportedly began Thursday sending layoff notices to employees, probably thousands of them involved in sales and marketing operations.



Although media reports about reorganization at the world's largest software publisher for personal computers, or PCs, have been around since Monday, the company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, has not confirmed any detail.



Microsoft has currently about 120,000 employees worldwide, nearly 10,000 more than a year ago.



However, it is increasingly turning to cloud computing for access by PC users to subscribe its software services, rather than selling its software as a product at a one-time cost.



Of the employees to be laid off as results of the reorganization, according to some unconfirmed reports, most will be among its work force of about 50,000 people outside the United States.

