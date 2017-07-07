China, Laos commemorate 20th anniversary of cooperation commission

China and Laos have commemorated the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' cooperation commissions.
Speaking at the ceremony held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of Laos-China Cooperation Commission Khemmani Pholsena said 20 years ago, the two parties and governments decided to set up Laos-China (China-Laos) Cooperation Commission in order to enhance the traditional friendship as well as economic, trade and technology cooperation between the two countries.
In the past 20 years, under the support of the two countries' leaders, the Laos-China (China-Laos) Cooperation Commission has actively played its role in promoting, guiding and coordinating, pushing forward the smooth implementation of major cooperation projects, creating favorable investment environment for investors, facilitating economic development of both countries, thus benefiting peoples of the two countries, she said.
Lao party, government and people sincerely thank Chinese party, government and people for their supports. The Laos-China (China-Laos) Cooperation Commission will continue to further promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to gain new achievement.
Zhao Chenggang, Chargé d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Laos, for his part, said during the past 20 years, the bilateral trade and economic cooperation has achieved great results. China has become the biggest foreign donor to Laos, biggest investor and the second largest trade partner of Laos.
China is willing to join hands with Laos to carry forward the traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, fully promote the role of China-Laos (Laos-China) Cooperation Commission, further deepen bilateral trade and economic cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative, thus bringing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Laos to a new height for the sake of the two countries and the two peoples, Zhao said.
During the ceremony, Economic Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Laos Wang Qihui read a congratulatory letter from Zhong Shan, Chinese Minister of Commerce. Participants also visited a photo exhibition featuring major events in bilateral trade, economic cooperation during the past 20 years.