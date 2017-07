Villagers cross flooded area at Rajnakhat Boklai in Golaghat district, northeastern Indian state of Assam, on July 6, 2017. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows flooded area at Rajnakhat Boklai in Golaghat district, northeastern Indian state of Assam. Continuous rain since last week hit different places of northeastern India, causing floods and landslides. (Xinhua/Stringer)