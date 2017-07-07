Annual pageant Ommegang held in Brussels, Belgium

Performers participate in the annual procession of Ommegang at the Grand Place in Brussels, capital of Belgium, July 5, 2017. The annual pageant Ommegang is to reenact the entry of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V to Brussels in 1549. (Xinhua/Gong Bing)

