Flood peak of Yangtze River expected to arrive in E China's Jiujiang

Soldiers reinforce a river dike in Mianchuan Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 6, 2017. The flood peak of the Yangtze River is expected to arrive in Jiujiang on July 7. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows a flooded house in Mianchuan Town of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. The flood peak of the Yangtze River is expected to arrive in Jiujiang on July 7. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

