21st European Balloon Festival kicks off in Igualada, Spain

Hot air balloons fly during the 21st European Balloon Festival in Igualada near Barcelona, Spain, July 6, 2017. The 21st European Balloon Festival kicked off in Igualada on Thursday.(Xinhua/Pau Barrena)

Hot air balloons fly during the 21st European Balloon Festival in Igualada near Barcelona, Spain, July 6, 2017. The 21st European Balloon Festival kicked off in Igualada on Thursday.(Xinhua/Pau Barrena)

A hot air balloon depicting "minions" flies during the 21st European Balloon Festival in Igualada near Barcelona, Spain, July 6, 2017. The 21st European Balloon Festival kicked off in Igualada on Thursday.(Xinhua/Pau Barrena)