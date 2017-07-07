Visiting anti-Japanese war veterans fighting for China

Veteran Yang Fuyu, 93, makes a salute at home in Yangquan City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2017. Yang, born in 1924, took part in several famous battles during the anti-Japanese war. July 7 this year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of China's eight-year resistance against Japanese invasion. China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Veteran Liu Yichou, 92, rests at home in Yangquan City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 10, 2017. Liu, born in 1925, joined the Chinese army in 1939 during the anti-Japanese war. July 7 this year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of China's eight-year resistance against Japanese invasion. China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Veteran Wang Zongru, 94, reads newspaper at home in Taiyuan City, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, July 3, 2017. Wang, born in 1923, joined the Chinese army in 1937 during the anti-Japanese war. July 7 this year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of China's eight-year resistance against Japanese invasion. China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Veteran Han Yougui, 91, salutes at home in Wuyu Village of Yuxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 3, 2017. Han, born in 1926, joined the Chinese army in 1945 during the anti-Japanese war. July 7 this year marks the 80th anniversary of the start of China's eight-year resistance against Japanese invasion. China was the first nation to fight against fascist forces. The struggle started on September 18, 1931, when Japanese troops began their invasion of northeast China. It was intensified when Japan's full-scale invasion began after a crucial access point to Beijing, Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, was attacked by Japanese troops on July 7, 1937. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)