Philippine earthquake toll rises to 2, injures 72

The number of dead from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that rocked central Philippines on Thursday has risen to two, a government disaster agency said on Friday.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) said at least 72 others were injured. There are no more people reported missing, it said.



One of the two fatalities died in the collapsed building in Kananga and the other reportedly died in a landslide in Ormoc, another town in Leyte.



All six people who were trapped in a two-storey building that collapsed in Kananga town in Leyte Province have been rescued alive, according to its town mayor Rowena Codilla.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which rocked eight km southwest of Jaro at 4:03 p.m. on Thursday, was 2 km in depth.



The institute said the quake was tectonic in origin, and was also felt in nearby provinces in the central Philippines, including Cebu City, Negros Occidental and Surigao del Norte.



Most of the affected areas are still without electricity, local officials said.



Leyte Gov. Dominic Petilla told ABS-CBN News Channel in an interview that classes were suspended in the entire province to give time to engineers to inspect the school buildings.



All flights to the province have temporarily been suspended due to damage runways, officials said.



The institute has recorded at least 241 aftershocks after Thursday's powerful tremor.

