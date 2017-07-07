Zhejiang Province elects top lawmaker, governor

Che Jun, who became Party chief of east China's Zhejiang Province in June, was Friday also elected as director of the standing committee of the Provincial People's Congress.
He was elected at the sixth session of the 12th Provincial People's Congress, the local legislative body.
Born in 1955, Che comes from the city of Chaohu, Anhui Province. He previously worked as a senior official in the Anhui capital, Hefei, as well as Hebei Province, and Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region before he was transferred to Zhejiang.
At the same session, Yuan Jiajun was elected governor of Zhejiang.
Yuan, born in 1962, previously worked in China's aerospace industry and was chief commander of the Shenzhou spacecraft system.