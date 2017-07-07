S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 83 pct after visit to Washington

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
saw his approval rating rise after his summit meeting with US President Donald Trump
in Washington in late June, a weekly survey showed Friday.
According to a Gallup Korea poll, Moon's support was 83 percent this week, up 3 percentage points from the prior week.
The result was based on a survey of 1,004 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It has 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
The higher support rating was attributed to Moon's first visit to Washington since his inauguration on May 10.
Moon held his summit meeting with Trump for two days through June 30, where Trump supported South Korea's leading role in fostering an environment for peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula.
According to the survey, 71 percent of respondents said Moon's trip to the United States benefitted the country's national interests, much higher than 10 percent replying that his visit was not beneficial to the country.
Moon's ruling Democratic Party won a support rate of 50 percent this week, up 2 percentage points from a week ago.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party ranked second with 10 percent, but it was much lower than the one earned by the ruling party.
The minor conservative Righteous Party and the minor progressive Justice Party gained 8 percent and 6 percent each in support scores this week. The centrist People's Party won 4 percent support.