Fire in house kills 4 in Indian capital

At least four persons of a family were killed and and one suffered burn injuries in a devastating fire early Friday inside a house in Indian capital city of New Delhi, police said.



The fire broke out in their house in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi at around 3:00 a.m. local time.



"Early today in a devastating fire inside a house, four members of a family were killed and one was rescued alive in an injured condition, " a police official told Xinhua. "The persons died due to suffocation."



Police said firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to prevent fire from spreading in the vicinity.



The cause of fire is said to be an electric short circuit.

