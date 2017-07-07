People visit pandas at Zoo Berlin

People visit the Panda Garden at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows posters of panda in front of Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People wait to visit the Panda Garden at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Photo taken on July 6, 2017 shows souvenirs of pandas at the shop of Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People visit the Panda Garden at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People visit the Panda Garden at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A visitor takes photos of Panda Jiao Qing at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Visitors watch Panda Jiao Qing at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Media staff film Panda Jiao Qing at Zoo Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on July 6, 2017. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Berlin in late June. Starting Thursday, visitors to Zoo Berlin are able to see Meng Meng and Jiao Qing in their new garden, which occupies 5,500 square meters in area. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)