Liu Xiaobo stops invasive therapies as his health deteriorates

It has been advised to stop using sorafenib and traditional Chinese medicine therapies on Liu Xiaobo
as his health deteriorates, according to the hospital where he is staying. He continues to receive supportive therapy.
After a group consultation on Liu's condition on Wednesday, a national team of medical experts concluded that Liu's treatment should be focused on supportive therapy given that he is in the late stages of liver cancer, stated the latest notice posted by the First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Invasive therapies such as radiofrequency ablation, interventional embolization and radiotherapy are not effective and the patient should stop using sorafenib and traditional Chinese medicine therapies to prevent accelerating the deterioration of his liver, the notice said.
Monoclonal antibody therapies against PD-1 and PD-L1 are not advisable either given his liver function is getting worse, it said.
The low molecular weight heparin therapy is added as a thrombosis has formed on the intermuscular vein of his lower left limb, and Liu's family members understand the risks of the treatment, the notice added.
The hospital is actively treating Liu according to the treatment plan recommended by the national medical expert team, it said.
Liu was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of trying to overthrow the government.
The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau announced last week on its website that Liu had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine physical check conducted by Liaoning's Jinzhou Prison on May 31.
According to personal information recorded at the Jinzhou Prison, where Liu had been serving his sentence, he had hepatitis B before he was imprisoned. Global Times