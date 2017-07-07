S.Korea may stop propaganda broadcasts in border areas according to DPRK's response: military

South Korea's military on Friday indicated the stop of propaganda broadcasts in border areas according to the response from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-kyun told a regular press briefing that though predictably speaking it was not possible at the current stage, it would need to watch what response the DPRK would make.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
proposed a so-called "Korean Peninsula
Peace Initiative" in Berlin, Germany as he was visiting the European country to attend a summit of Group of 20.
As part of the initiative, Moon offered to stop any hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL), which has divided the Korean Peninsula for seven decades, from July 27, a date marking the 64th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
South Korea resumed propaganda broadcasts with loudspeakers in frontline army units following the DPRK's fourth nuclear test in January last year.
After the DPRK's long-range rocket launch in February last year, South Korea deployed more mobile loudspeakers, mounted on trucks, in frontline units along the inter-Korean border to strengthen psychological warfare.
In response, the DPRK restarted the broadcasting of propaganda messages across the border with loudspeakers.
The defense ministry spokesman said South Korea's military could take proper actions in accordance with the DPRK's response though he noted that it would be hard to definitively say whether to stop the psychological warfare.