Bearcats seen at Yunnan wildlife zoo as first-level protection animal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/7 15:24:42

A bearcat, also known as binturong, is seen at the Yunnan wildlife zoo in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2017. Bearcats, whose number is less than 200 in China, are an animal under the state first-level protection. (Xinhua/Jing Huihui)


 

A bearcat, also known as binturong, is seen at the Yunnan wildlife zoo in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2017. Bearcats, whose number is less than 200 in China, are an animal under the state first-level protection. (Xinhua/Jing Huihui)


 

A bearcat, also known as binturong, is seen at the Yunnan wildlife zoo in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2017. Bearcats, whose number is less than 200 in China, are an animal under the state first-level protection. (Xinhua/Jing Huihui)


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus