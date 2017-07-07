Disneyland parks around world

Since the establishment of the first park in California over 60 years ago, Disneyland parks around the world have greeted billions of adults and children.There are now six Disneyland parks in total, scattering in California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Disneyland in California Photo: Xinhua

Disneyland in CaliforniaLocated in Anaheim, California, it is the first Disneyland ever built. The magical kingdom is divided into eight extravagantly themed lands—Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Mickey's Toontown, Frontierland, Critter Country, New Orleans Square and Adventureland.Opened in 1955, the park makes your wildest dream come true, whether it is sailing with pirates, or meeting fairy-tale princesses.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida Photo: Xinhua

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FloridaOpened in 1971, Walt Disney World Resort is an entertainment complex housing five theme parks and two water parks. Among the five theme parks are Magic Kingdom Park represented by world famous Cinderella Castle, and Pandora Park celebrating the world of Avatar.

Disneyland in Tokyo Photo: Xinhua

Disneyland in TokyoOpened in 1983, Tokyo Disneyland offers Japanese cuisine infused with Chinese and American flavours. For example, there are buns in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head, with teriyaki chicken filled in mouse ears. For popcorn, many local flavours are for you to try, such as soy sauce flavour or milk tea flavour.

Disneyland in Paris Photo: Xinhua

Disneyland in ParisOpened in 1992, the Disneyland in Paris greets visitors with an arcade that features a small replica of the Statue of Liberty. The Discoveryland inside the park is dedicated to European visionaries, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne. The beloved character Remy, a French chef rat from the Disney cartoon Ratatouille, has its own restaurant, which is a great place to dine.

Disneyland in Hong Kong Photo: Xinhua

Disneyland in Hong KongOpened in 2005, Hong Kong Disneyland is the smallest among the six Disneylands. Its design follows the principles of feng shui. Two huge boulders at the entrance are believed to keep energy inside the park. Lakes and ponds are meant to represent water element which stimulates wealth. Also, don't forget to take a photo with Mulan, Disney's animated princess based on ancient Chinese legend.

Disneyland in Shanghai Photo: Xinhua

Disneyland in ShanghaiOpened in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland is incorporated with rich Chinese cultural elements. In Garden of the Twelve Friends, the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac are depicted by popular Disney characters, with Mickey Mouse's pet dog Pluto as the sign of Dog, Winnie the Pooh's friend Tigger as the sign of Tiger. There is also a Chinese restaurant Wandering Moon in shape of traditional Chinese palace.