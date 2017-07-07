3 civilians killed as blast rocks N. Afghan Takhar province

At least three civilians have been confirmed dead and another was injured as a blast rocked Chahab district in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province on Friday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir said.



"It was a mine and exploded inside a house in Chahab district this morning, killing three men, all civilians on the spot and injuring another," Asir told Xinhua.



Without giving more details, the official added that an investigation is underway and the outcome will be made public.



Civilians often bear the brunt of war in conflict-hit Afghanistan as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 2,181 civilian casualties (715 dead and 1,466 injured) in the first quarter of 2017, a report of the entity released here in late April said.

