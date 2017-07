10 Egyptian soldiers killed in suicide bombing in North Sinai

At least ten Egyptian soldiers were killed and twenty others injured Friday in suicide bombing and shooting at army checkpoint in North Sinai's city of Rafah, official security sources said.



"A car broke into an army checkpoint in the village of Al-Bars, south of Rafah city which borders Palestinian Gaza Strip," the sources told Xinhua.



The explosion was followed by heavy gunfire from dozens of masked militants.