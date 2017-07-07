7 confirmed dead as heavy rain continues to pound Japan's southwest

Seven people have been confirmed dead and scores are still unaccounted for as torrential rains continue to batter Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu for a third day Friday.



As the heavy downpours have caused extensive flooding across wide swathes of the region, leading to flooded rivers and roads and treacherous mudslides, a total of 54,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.



A massive search and rescue operation has been launched since the torrential downpours started, and was bolstered Friday with 12,000 members from Japan's Self-Defense Force (SDF), local police and firefighters deployed.



As emergency rescue operations continue, 26 people still remain unaccounted for and around 700 people were stranded in Fukuoka and Oita due to being cut off by floods and mudslides, local media reported, adding that 2,200 people have taken emergency shelter in both prefectures.



According to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA), a flood warning has been issued for Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, and evacuation orders remain in place in the heavily-hit areas of Fukuoka, Oita and Kumamoto prefectures, which affect 191,000 people.



Local officials in Fukuoka prefecture said that 600 millimeters of rainfall had been logged in two days, twice the amount that usually falls in July.



Rainfall of more than 50 millimeters in an hour were logged in Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures early Friday morning, the weather agency said.



The government said that Disaster Management Minister Jun Matsumoto would visit Oita on Sunday with a government survey team to assess the rescue and relief operations, as well as the extensive damage.



Japan's top government spokesperson said he expected the relevant ministries to do all they can for the rescue and relief efforts and to mitigate further damage.



"I want ministers to show their leadership for restoration and prevention of further damage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday at a ministerial meeting which had been convened to address the ongoing disaster.



Heavy rains are expected to continue through Saturday, the weather agency here said, urging residents in affected areas to stay vigilant for further flooding and mudslides.

