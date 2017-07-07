Dialogue and peace remain int'l consensus amid renewed tensions on Korean Peninsula

While some of the stakeholders of the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue have thrown harsh words such as to act "very strongly" following the latest missile launch by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), dialogue and peace remains an international consensus.
The DPRK test-fired what it claimed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Tuesday, irking the United States as experts believed the missile, the Hwasong-14, was capable of reaching the US state of Alaska and Hawaii.
US President Donald Trump
told a press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Thursday that the DPRK "is a threat, and we will confront it very strongly."
Trump said he is considering "pretty severe things" in response but didn't elaborate on what they might be. The Associated Press (AP), however, warned in a Friday report that a pre-emptive US strike on the DPRK would be "catastrophic," adding it is a step "so fraught with risk that it ranks as among the unlikeliest options."
Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Thursday the missile launch does not bring Washington and Pyongyang close to war, while reaffirming that his country will prioritize political and economic measures.
"I do not believe this capability in itself brings us closer to war because the president's been very clear, the secretary of State's been very clear, that we are leading with diplomatic and economic efforts," he told reporters at the Pentagon.
At a United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday, US Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley warned the use of force if necessary to deal with a nuclear-armed DPRK and pledged to continue working with China.
"But we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day," she added.
While Haley didn't specify the new sanctions she said would be proposed in the coming days, she did imply some of the possible measures, including cutting off the major sources of hard currency to the DPRK, restricting the provision of oil to the country's military and weapons programs, increase air and maritime restrictions, as well as holding senior DPRK officials accountable.
China, which has made tremendous efforts in resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, has been a staunch advocate of dialogue and peaceful means in solving regional and international conflicts and crisis.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at the daily press briefing Thursday that Beijing upheld U.N. sanction resolutions "in a comprehensive and earnest manner."
While urging Pyongyang to strictly comply with the Security Council resolutions, Geng said denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula represent the biggest common interests of all relevant parties. He called for calm, restraint and avoiding escalation.
When meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in
in Germany on Thursday ahead of the G20
Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping
said China is committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, promoting peace and stability there, and settling the problem through dialogues and consultation.
He also proposed that all relevant sides should strictly stick to the related resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, saying that China supports the new South Korean government's efforts to restart contact and dialogue with the DPRK.
In response, Moon said Seoul shares the view that the issue should be fixed via talks, adding that he is ready to work closely with China to deliver denuclearization in the peninsula and to maintain regional peace and stability.
On the same day, Moon said in a speech that he is willing to meet with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the AP reported.
"The current situation where there is no contact between the relevant officials of the South and the North is highly dangerous," Moon said. "I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea
at any time at any place, if the conditions are met and if it will provide an opportunity to transform the tension and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula."