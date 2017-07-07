Tesla to build lithium-ion battery storage project in South Australia

The US automobile and energy storage company Tesla is teaming up with French renewable energy provider Neoen to install the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage project in South Australia by the end of the year, the California-based company announced Thursday.



"This will be the highest power battery system in the world by a factor of 3. Australia rocks!!" said Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, on his Twitter account Thursday night.



Tesla was selected to provide a 100 MW/129 MWh Powerpack system, which will use renewable energy from Neoen's Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown in the US state of Virginia.



The system will deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain operation of South Australia's electrical infrastructure, according to a statement published by Tesla on Thursday.



The system will provide enough power for more than 30,000 homes, approximately equal to the number of homes that lose power during blackout periods, said Tesla.



Tesla was selected last year to provide a 20 MW/80 MWh Powerpack system at Southern California Edison Mira Loma substation. The company successfully deployed the system in about three months.

