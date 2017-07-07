Agricultural cooperation under B&R can improve global food security

Experts said the sharing of agricultural technologies and development experiences along the Belt and Road
(B&R) regions will help improve global food security.
Despite the significant strides made toward ending hunger over the past few decades, hundreds of millions are still suffering from chronic undernourishment.
Organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC), and co-organized by Shenzhen Dasheng Agriculture Group, the Forum on Agriculture for Sustainable Development was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday to explore and discuss international agricultural cooperation under the B&R initiative.
Patrick Ho, secretary-general of the CEFC, said that through the exchange and sharing of agricultural technologies and development experiences, he is hopeful that countries and communities along the B&R initiative will be able to strengthen their food security, and that the core value of “valuing harmony above all” embodied in the Chinese people may spread around the world, promoting peaceful development.
The Forum brought together a diverse group of experts in an effort to provide progressive policy recommendations for the 2018 International Forum on Sustainable Agriculture.
Ho said that the proposal for agricultural cooperation under the BRI is aimed at helping all countries, especially developing economies and war-torn regions, in advancing agricultural development, disseminating agricultural technology, ensuring food security and the conservation of natural resources.
Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava, President of the UN Economic and Social Council, highlighted the daunting challenges facing farmers in Africa today.
African farmers need more infrastructure services, scientific knowledge, as well as access to new technologies in order to boost efficiency and output. Shava said China, the US and other development partners could join hands and support Africa and other developing regions.