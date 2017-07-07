French police evacuate migrant camp in northern Paris

French police cleared out a migrant camp in the northern part of the city early Friday morning, and more than 2,500 people were moved to temporary shelters, local authorities said.



"These illegal camps present a security and public health risk for both the occupants and local residents," the Paris and Ile-de-France police prefecture said.



"Each of the concerned persons will be offered a temporary accommodation solution in the Ile-de-France," it added.



In a pre-dawn operation, 350 policemen were deployed to evict thousands of migrants in Porte de la Chapelle, in the north of Paris where 60 buses moved them to shelters.



It's the 34th camp evacuation since June 2015 after an unprecedented wave of refugees flooded the French capital and transformed its train and subway stations into makeshift camps.

