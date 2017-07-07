At least 111 police officers injured in Hamburg protest

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/7 19:41:44





The anti-globalization protest named "Welcome to Hell" took place on Thursday afternoon in Hamburg and lasted all night. The police estimated that around 100,000 protestors came to Hamburg, but only 20,000 police officers were deployed in the city to fence protestors off leaders of G20 members.



The Hamburg police reported Friday morning that various barricades, garbage cans, wooden pallets and motor vehicles were ignited. Traffic signs and building materials were torn out and stolen, and Molotov cocktail were thrown on police officers.



A video has been posted to YouTube on Friday morning showing black-clothed rioters marauding down a street, setting fire on cars and smashing windows.



The police planned to send more forces to Hamburg to protect the G20 summit, which opened on Friday morning and will last till Saturday.

