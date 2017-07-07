Local content of C919 jet reaches 60 percent

About 60 percent of the newly launched passenger jet C919 was made in China, far higher than the initial estimate, according a domestic media report.



The report also noted that the C919 will eventually be 100 percent locally made.



When the C919 project was launched, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), C919's maker, said that it would be acceptable if more than 10 percent of the jet were locally made, as the domestic workers didn't have experience in the manufacturing of a large aircraft since the Shanghai Y-10 in the 1970s, the cyol.com reported on Friday.



However, the C919 achieved a localization rate of nearly 60 percent in the end and received 570 orders after it was rolled off the production line.



One example of self-made parts in the C919 jet is the algorithm for the C919 flight control laws. A flight control law determines how the aircraft would respond to the pilot's commands.



COMAC convened a team that was mostly made up of people who research plane stability characteristics and control laws at the Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute (SADRI) back in 2012. But it was not until four years later that the team finished the initial design for the C919 control laws.



Zheng Xiaohui, deputy director of the department of plane stability characteristics and control laws at the SADRI, said that it was hard to design the control laws because it was the first time for them to do it.



"It would be much easier to design control laws for follow-up aircraft models," Zheng said.



As for the parts that couldn't be manufactured in China, they were either made by joint ventures between domestic and overseas firms or imported.



According to the report, all of the composite materials of the C919 jet were procured from overseas suppliers.



The report also said that the jet would be 100 percent locally made in the future, and it was made clear to every overseas supplier that their products would be localized gradually in the end.



The cyol.com report also stressed that follow-up aircraft models of the C919 including C929 and C939 are also being researched currently.



The report cited Zhang Chi from the Beijing Aeronautical Science & Technology Research Institute as saying that he and his team are currently researching a flight model called "spirit sparrow," which is an autonomous, mini version of large aircrafts.

Global Times



