China opposes use of freedom of navigation to harm its sovereignty

China firmly opposes any individual country using freedom of navigation and overflight as an excuse to harm its sovereignty and security, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.



Responding to a report that two US bombers flew over the South China Sea, Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing that China respects freedom of navigation and overflight in the East China Sea and South China Sea in accordance with international law.



"However, China opposes any individual country using the banner of freedom of navigation and overflight to flaunt military force and harm China's sovereignty and security," Geng said.

