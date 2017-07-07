Three former senior officials charged with bribery

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced Friday that three former senior officials have been charged with violations including taking bribes.



The three officials facing legal action are Wang Min, former Party chief of Jilin and Liaoning provinces, Wu Tianjun, former member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Henan Provincial Committee, and Yao Zhongmin, former chairman of the board of supervisors at China Development Bank (CDB).



Luoyang City People's Procuratorate in central China's Henan Province filed the charge against Wang with Luoyang Intermediate People's Court.



According to the indictment, Wang took advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for others, accepted "a huge amount" of bribes, and embezzled public funds while he served as Party chief in Jilin.



Wang, who is notorious for being responsible for serious electoral fraud, was also charged with dereliction of duty. His negligence had resulted in "major losses in the national and people's interests and had an especially vile social impact," according to the indictment.



Prosecutors filed the cases of Wu and Yao to the intermediate people's courts in the cities of Xiangyang, Hubei and Baoding, Hebei respectively, with both indicted for taking advantage of their posts to seek benefits for others and accepting "a huge amount" of bribes.

