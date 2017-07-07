Tencent to help build smart airport in Beijing

Beijing Capital International Airport (BCIA) inked strategic cooperation agreement Friday with Tencent and a public fund to build smart airports.



BCIA, Tencent and China Civil Aviation Science Popularization Foundation will work together to offer smart services to passengers, according to the agreement.



They will expand channels for airport information and improve its accuracy and timeliness, enabling passengers to get transport information on familiar platforms such as WeChat.



The three parties will also cooperate on airport operations, security management and brand marketing.



In addition, they will expand their services and products to other airports to integrate resources and enable passengers to enjoy the same services at different airports.

