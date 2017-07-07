CPC senior official attends Party School graduation ceremony

Communist Party of China (CPC) senior official Liu Yunshan
attended a graduation ceremony at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.
Liu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and president of the school, presented diplomas to 1,097 graduates of the 2017 spring semester.
Seven graduate representatives made speeches at the ceremony, saying the study helped them better understand important speeches by Xi Jinping
, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and the new ideas, thoughts and strategies on state governance.
They vowed to closely unite around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and do their work well in the lead-up to the 19th CPC National Congress this year.