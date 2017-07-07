People commemorate 80th anniversary of nationwide war against Japan in NE China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/7 22:40:04

A woman introduces the story of Zhao Yiman, a legendary heroine who fought against Japanese invading troops in northeast China from 1931 to 1936, on the martyr square of the Northeast China Martyrs Memorial Hall in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 7, 2017. China on Friday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the beginning of nationwide war against Japanese aggression. Photo: Xinhua


 

People visit the Northeast China Martyrs Memorial Hall in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 7, 2017. China on Friday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the beginning of nationwide war against Japanese aggression. Photo: Xinhua


 

People visit the Northeast China Martyrs Memorial Hall in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 7, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

People visit the Northeast China Martyrs Memorial Hall in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 7, 2017.Photo: Xinhua


 

