British Princess Anne visits China's Hunan

British Princess Anne interacts with a handicraftswoman at a museum of Hunan University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

British Princess Anne delivers a speech during a forum of Butterfly Children's Hospices in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

British Princess Anne looks at handicraft works at a museum of Hunan University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

British Princess Anne (2nd L, back) witnesses a signing ceremony between WWF and Hunan forestry administration for milu deer reintroduction in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 7, 2017.Photo: Xinhua